News

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors told to go for Covid-19 test

By Michael Kimberley - 23 October 2020
The Nelson Mandela Bay council at the Feather Market Centre on last Friday.
TESTING TIME: The Nelson Mandela Bay council at the Feather Market Centre on last Friday.
Image: NOMAZIMA NKOSI

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have been instructed to report to the Port Elizabeth City Hall to test for Covid-19.

The councillors started receiving messages early on Friday morning after infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was admitted to St George's Hospital the day before as he was short of breathe.

Bobani attended a special council meeting last Friday at the Feather Market Centre.

Text messages from speaker Buyelwa Mafaya were sent to councillors notifying them to get tested.

“With the news that one of our councillors tested positive to Covid-19, all councillors are requested to go for testing today at the city hall from 11am to 3pm. All Councillors are please requested to test.”

Lawyer Danie Gouws, who represent Bobani, said he was sedated and on a ventilator.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ultimate winter comfort recipes – Artisan Breads
How to make butternut ravioli | Ultimate winter comfort recipes | The Herald ...

Most Read

X