‘Murder victims were in relationships with alleged killer’s girlfriend’
Witness tells court accused was one of three men he saw gunning down man in Bethelsdorp
Two of the three people allegedly killed by a 21-year-old Bethelsdorp man were in a love relationship with their alleged murderer’s girlfriend, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Thursday.
A 28-year-old eyewitness to the May 18 2019 murder of Jacques Richard Roberts told the court that before the shootings a girlfriend of Neaven Demingo, 21, had been in separate relationships with Roberts and Austin Carlo Tembula, who was shot dead on April 30 2019...
