Missing 7-year-old children found dead in dam

A pair of friends who were reported missing have been found dead by police divers who retrieved their bodies from a dam between Old Faure Road and the N2 highway in Mfuleni, in the Western Cape, late on Thursday evening.

Linathi Ntshonga and Miyolo Gwinta were reported missing in Khayelitsha a week ago. They were last seen a few kilometres from the dam.

Mfuleni police were alerted to clothing items floating in the water, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“When police divers were called out to the scene, the search commenced, resulting in the retrieval of the bodies late in the evening. The two families identified the bodies as those of the two 7-year-old boys who were reported missing.”

Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

“Trauma counselling has been arranged for the two families,” Potelwa said.

