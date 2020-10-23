Dying man told parents he was ‘shot full of holes’

The father of one of the three men allegedly shot dead by Neaven Demingo heard his son say he had been “shot full of holes” before rushing him to hospital, where he later died from his wounds, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Friday.

Testifying against Demingo, 21, Richard Henry Roberts, whose son Jacques was gunned down metres away from their family home in Bethelsdorp, said they had heard shots just moments after his son had left to watch rugby at his aunt’s house nearby..

“We [Roberts and his wife] were in the room and just after that we heard shots being fired. My wife ran out first and I followed her outside.

“When I got to my car, parked in front of the garage, my wife ran up and Jacques ran towards her.

“My wife hugged him and asked what had happened. I heard him say that they had shot [him] full of holes,” Roberts said.

He said his son became weak and another man helped him get Jacques into the car before they sped off to hospital.

“On the way we tried to keep him awake, we didn’t want him to fall asleep.

“I kept saying ‘Jacques, Jacques you are strong, stay awake’. I asked him ‘who shot you?’,” Roberts said.

But before he could tell the court what Jacques had said, state advocate Rafiq Ahmed stopped him and told the court that he would bring an application for Roberts to mention the name of his son’s alleged killer as it was considered hearsay evidence.

Defence advocate Jodine Coertzen objected to Roberts mentioning the name, stating it was prejudicial towards her client and should not be allowed.

After hearing arguments from both sides about the admissibility of the evidence, acting judge Ivana Bands said she would rule on the matter on Monday.

Bands then excused Roberts from the stand.

Demingo pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jacques as well as two other murders, a charge of attempted murder and two counts for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

It is alleged Demingo and two other unknown men had approached Jacques while he was walking in Velozia Drive and shot him several times before running away.

Demingo was identified by an eyewitness who in his earlier testimony said he knew him from the area.

It is alleged in an earlier incident on April 30 2019, Demingo and another unknown man had approached Austin Carlo Tembula and Fernando Oswald Ashia near an electric substation in Hibiscus Street, Bethelsdorp where they allegedly pulled out firearms and shot at them.

Both men died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

HeraldLIVE