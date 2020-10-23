Closing arguments in Omotoso bail hearing continue
Closing arguments in the bail hearing of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso are expected to continue in the Port Elizabeth high court on Friday.
The matter was expected to be concluded on Thursday afternoon, but after hearing only defence advocate Terry Price SC’s heads of argument, judge Phillip Zilwa postponed it because of time constrains. ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.