Closing arguments in Omotoso bail hearing continue

PREMIUM

Closing arguments in the bail hearing of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso are expected to continue in the Port Elizabeth high court on Friday.



The matter was expected to be concluded on Thursday afternoon, but after hearing only defence advocate Terry Price SC’s heads of argument, judge Phillip Zilwa postponed it because of time constrains. ...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.