R5,000 bail for Matlaletsa in Horner murder case, but Mahlamba stays in jail — Here's why

One of the two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of a farm manager in the Free State has been granted bail.

Sekola Matlaletsa was granted bail of R5,000, while his co-accused Sekwetja Mahlamba’s application was denied in the Senekal magistrate's court on Thursday.

The pair are accused of murdering Brendin Horner and robbing him of his cellphone and wallet on October 2.

Horner’s body was found tied to a pole and had numerous stab wounds on a farm in Paul Roux.

While handing down judgment on their bail application, magistrate Deon van Rooyen said the state’s case against Matlaletsa was weak and that he showed exceptional circumstances.