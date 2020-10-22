Prem baby heads home after nine-month hospital stay

Little fighter Graceson Alberts weighed only 900g at birth

Born prematurely and weighing only 900g, baby Graceson Alberts finally went home on Wednesday after almost nine months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Life St George’s Hospital.



Mom Shaida Alberts, 44, who was admitted for high blood pressure and had to undergo a ceasarian delivery, said she had prayed for the day she would walk out of hospital with her son in her arms. ..

