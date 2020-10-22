More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases as Mkhize warns of 'resurgence'
Just hours after health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned SA of a possible “resurgence” in Covid-19 cases, his ministry said on Wednesday night that 2,055 cases of the respiratory illness had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
This is only the third time that SA has breached 2,000 cases in a 24-hour period since October 1.
The country has now recorded 708,359 total infections.
The ministry added that there were 85 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period. However, just eight of these took place in the last 24 to 48 hours, while the remainder were only verified since the release of Tuesday's figures.
This means there are now 18,741 confirmed fatalities across SA.
The figures are based on 4,607,883 tests to date, of which 26,537 were done in the last 24-hour cycle.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mkhize warned of a possible “resurgence” in cases, and encouraged South Africans to continue to take necessary health and safety protocols.
