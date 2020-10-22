JUST IN | Mongameli Bobani hospitalised due to Covid-19

Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after showing signs of Covid-19.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was admitted to St George's Hospital the day before as he was short of breathe.

He also complained of a constant headache.

Lawyer Danie Gouws, who represent Bobani, said he was sedated and on a ventilator.

“I am in constant contact with his wife, Nosakhele, and we strongly believe he will overcome this just like he has overcome so much else,” Gouws said.