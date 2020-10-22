Four former Gauteng health officials get bail in 'corruption' case that cost department R1.2bn

Four former officials at the Gauteng department of health made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday to face charges relating to allegations of corruption at the department.

The allegations are contained in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report of 2018, which probed corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Former head of department Sybil Ngcobo appeared on a charge of contravening provisions of the Public Finance Management Act. She was released on bail of R8,000.

Former chief director at the department Mmakgosi Mosupi, former director of supply chain management Valdis Ramaano and former director of the executive supports programme Dr Obakeng Mookeletsi appeared to face a charge of corruption each. They were each released on bail of R25,000.

The SIU report showed alleged financial misconduct and corruption that cost the department more than R1.2bn between 2006 and 2010.