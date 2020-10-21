Pastor Mboro on Bushiri couple's arrest: 'I've been praying for justice'

“I've been praying for justice. There has never been a war between prophet Bushiri and myself. I was standing up against corruption, fraud and money laundering.”

This is the response of Incredible Happenings church leader, pastor Mboro Motsoeneng, to reports of the arrest of Mary Bushiri, wife of the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Shepherd Bushiri.

She was nabbed by the Hawks on Tuesday, while Bushiri later handed himself over to the authorities. This is in connection with money laundering allegations.

“The arrests could not have happened without a spiritual covering,” said Mboro.

“It is not easy to deal with such a man - you need a spiritual covering to fight this. It needed God's divine intervention. SA has been captured and I need people to understand this. It's a spiritual war. I still need your prayers, I still need your support.”