Parliament recommends new AG and shortlists candidates for public service commissioner

Parliament has recommended Tsakani Maluleke as the country's new auditor-general.

The National Assembly's ad hoc committee chaired by ANC MP Nokuzola Tolashe made the recommendation on Tuesday, after a lengthy process which included public participation.

In congratulating Maluleke on the endorsement, the current AG, Kimi Makwetu, whose tenure ends in November, said his suggested successor was well equipped.

“This position requires a delicate balance of often-competing priorities. The candidate elect is not short of appreciating this and the steadfast hand required to lead the organisation into the future.

“The next steps, in line with the provisions of the constitution, are that the National Assembly must endorse and recommend the name for the appointment by the president. Upon the president’s assent, the recommended candidate will take over the position of AG.