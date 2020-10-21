Parliament recommends new AG and shortlists candidates for public service commissioner
Parliament has recommended Tsakani Maluleke as the country's new auditor-general.
The National Assembly's ad hoc committee chaired by ANC MP Nokuzola Tolashe made the recommendation on Tuesday, after a lengthy process which included public participation.
In congratulating Maluleke on the endorsement, the current AG, Kimi Makwetu, whose tenure ends in November, said his suggested successor was well equipped.
“This position requires a delicate balance of often-competing priorities. The candidate elect is not short of appreciating this and the steadfast hand required to lead the organisation into the future.
“The next steps, in line with the provisions of the constitution, are that the National Assembly must endorse and recommend the name for the appointment by the president. Upon the president’s assent, the recommended candidate will take over the position of AG.
“I have no doubt that Tsakani, as the recommended candidate, is well equipped to fulfil the functions of the AG as set out in the Public Audit Act,” said Makwetu.
This comes as the portfolio committee on public service and administration also shortlisted candidates for interviews for the post of public service commissioner at the Public Service Commission.
The committee advertised the position last month and received 151 applications — and 19 people have been shortlisted. Committee chair James Tyotyo said that though the constitution and the Public Service Commission Act of 1997 did not prescribe required qualifications, the committee shortlisted those it felt were qualified and had the necessary experience.
“This is because the PSC is a knowledge-based organisation producing information that contributes to a participatory and developmental public service,” he said.
Interviews scheduled on November 2 & 3.
The shortlisted candidates were identified as:
- Dr Mahlobo Samkelo Edwin
- Ms Mgolomba Zukiswa
- Dr Sesele Kentse Berryl
- Mr Dubazana Themba C
- Ms Maharaj Nalini
- Ms Makhubela Thembekile Phylicia
- Dr Molokwane Pulane Elsie
- Dr Mzamo Ngwadi
- Ms Mosing Mpho
- Ms Nqumbela Okuhle Ndedwa
- Ms Mabitsela Stella Martha
- Dr Fisher Hilton
- Mr Maharajh Avinash Bhanpersad
- Ms Maropefela Kaelo
- Dr Munyai Fhumulani
- Mr Khanyeza Bafo Thomas
- Mr Mashibini Patrick Moeketsi
- Dr Somadoda Fikeni
- Ms Mdletshe Zama Phindile.
TimesLIVE
