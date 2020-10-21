Parliament needs to process vaping law urgently 'to protect children'

Westwood said given the health threats that nicotine exposure had on children their health needed to be prioritised over profits.

“We need to make sure that the smoke and mirrors of people who put other priorities first are not given any weight or significant weight against the rights of children,” he said in a webinar hosted by the National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) on Tuesday.

“So we have a chance to diffuse the ticking time bomb for our own society.”

The webinar was to discuss the bill.

One of the ways of discouraging the use of nicotine delivery devices was to remove flavourings or make packaging unattractive as these aspects influenced the early uptake of smoking.

“We have good evidence that not letting young people see and be influenced by tobacco products and other product decreases adolescent uptake and we know we must do that in this country,” he said.

Nicotine exposure not only had adverse effects for their health such as lung disorders, but it also influenced young people’s personalities, including their relationships and their ability to hold down a job.

“So this is extremely serious. We need to get nicotine away from the hands of young brains, as it were. It's also a very active substance, which is a particular problem for babies in utero exposed either to their mothers smoking or inhaling other people's smoke, which contains nicotine.”

Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu, chief director for health promotion and nutrition at the national health department, said the bill, which remains pretty much the same as the 2018 draft except for minor changes to make its wording clearer, is expected to be taken to cabinet before the end this year.

Moeng-Mahlangu said a few government departments must still see the bill before going to cabinet.