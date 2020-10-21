O.R. Tambo International opens area for taxis, e-hailing & public transport

The open-air piazza parking area at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg was reopened on Wednesday for pickups by taxis, e-hailing services and public transport vehicles.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule says the change will accommodate increasing passenger volumes at the airport. The airport will also make more parking bays available from November 1, when Level 1 of Parkade 1 is reopened.

“While growth in passengers is steady, we are still in the early stages of recovery. But as more people start to reconnect we are able to continue the process of adapting the arrangements put in place when the lockdown was first eased,” said Khambule.

The airport has already reopened the upper roadway for passenger drop-offs. The opening of the piazza area will be accompanied by the reopening of selected entrances on the ground level of the terminal buildings.

Access to terminal buildings remains restricted to passengers in possession of a physical or electronic ticket.

The latest changes mean that Level 2 of Parkade 2 South will be only for pickups by private vehicles. The first 30 minutes in Parkade 2 South is free. On Level 2, high tariffs for parking reflect the need to keep vehicles moving through the area.

Parking on Levels 3 and 4 is considerably cheaper, the airport said.

The long-term parkade is also open, where rates average out at R65 a day after four days.

Khambule said the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department will continue to control access to the upper roadway. Driver-only vehicles are not allowed onto the upper roadway.