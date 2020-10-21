Hundreds of animals put down as fires rip through Free State farms

Hundreds of cattle had to be euthanised to relieve their suffering from extensive injuries sustained during fires which caused havoc in the Free State this week.

The runaway fires destroyed about 100,000ha of crops in Hertzogville, Hoopstad and Christiana. Homes and barns have also been destroyed.

Hertzogville veterinarian Nico Hendrikz told TimesLIVE that not all the animals which died in the fires had been accounted for, but the numbers were high. Interim figures showed that close to 300 cows died in the fires.

“A lot of cows had to be euthanised. The damage is so big that they couldn't be treated. We tried emergency treatments on some of the cows just to save some of them for the farmers, but many died during the transportation process,” Hendrikz said.