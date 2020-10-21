High crime rate highlighted at New Brighton meeting

New Brighton residents on Tuesday raised concerns over high crime rates at a meeting held at the Nangoza Jebe Hall.

The meeting was hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay safety and liaison district office.

Also at the meeting were members of the police, metro police officers, National Prosecuting Authority officials and members of correctional services.

New Brighton resident Mike Bukani said incidents of theft, robberies and taxi drivers from Uber and Bolt being robbed as well as tik addicts carrying out smash and grabs were out of hand.

He said police were not doing enough to enforce the law.

“We are on our own here, even when there is evidence on CCTV footage of these Amaphara (tik addicts) robbing people, still there would be no arrests,” he said.

He said they had been engaging with the station commander to stand against criminals but this did not seem to be helping.