Correctional services confirms SIU investigation, says it will 'act accordingly'

The correctional services department has confirmed it called in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement within its ranks after receiving anonymous tip-offs about alleged corruption in the tender processes.

This comes after the SIU told parliament's' standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that the CFO of the department was under investigation for allegedly awarding PPE tenders worth more than R50m to companies linked to his "friends and family members".

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said while they considered the allegations of PPE corruption serious, it was "unfortunate" the SIU mentioned the department's CFO in parliament before the department had received a report on the matter.