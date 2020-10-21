Conflicting accounts of Timothy Omotoso police docket

The head of the Hawks team investigating allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking against Timothy Omotoso told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that at the time they first attempted to arrest him, she was unaware if there was an official police docket opened yet.



Testifying during Omotoso’s bail application, Colonel Ncediswa Brenda Magwanqana initially said there was no official docket when Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20 2017, but later backtracked and said there was...

