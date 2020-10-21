Calls to intervene in Nelson Mandela Bay fall on deaf ears, DA says

Three months after threatening to place the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under provincial government administration, co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha is yet to act, with the DA saying the state of affairs had since deteriorated.

In July, Nqatha threatened to place the municipality under administration.

This did not sit well with acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye, who took Nqatha to court, effectively telling him to butt out of the city’s affairs, but lost the case.

However, Buyeye has filed leave to appeal against the decision — possibly putting the brakes on plans to place the municipality under administration.

Until the case has been finalised, premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said Bhisho would continue with the Section 154 intervention — which only allows the provincial government to second officials — instead of placing the municipality under administration.

This comes as there has been instability in the Bay since shortly after the 2016 municipal polls — resulting in service delivery being severely affected.

Asked when would Cogta intervene, Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said: “We don’t want to comment about the issues of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“The matter is between the two institutions and therefore [the] media will [be] informed of the developments at the appropriate time.”

Buyeye could not be reached for comment yesterday.

While the matter is still in court, DA MPL Retief Odendaal has been writing to Mabuyane for months, asking Bhisho to intervene, but says his calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Sicwetsha and the executive council had long resolved that intervention was needed in the city.

“It is convinced that this metro needs urgent intervention and while previous efforts have been made, the city has failed to meet deadlines.

“While continuing with Section 154 of the constitution, the provincial government will continue providing support,” Sicwetsha said.

But Odendaal has accused the provincial government of failing to intervene in the municipality, which has failed to elect a new mayor and is sitting with a R1.6bn hole in its budget.

The metro has been without a permanent mayor since the ousting of UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani on a no-confidence vote at a council meeting on December 5.

The National Treasury is withholding several grants from the city, including the equitable share, Urban Settlements Development Grant and skills development grant, as well as IPTS funds.

Odendaal said in a letter to Mabuyane last Thursday the provincial government had done nothing to intervene and stabilise the metro.

“It is my considered opinion that the administration has now even further regressed and its collapse is inevitable should you fail to intervene forthwith.

“The Bay council has made no attempt to elect an executive mayor, notwithstanding a directive from national co-operative governance and traditional affairs and a court order to this effect.

“The standoff between the National Treasury and the municipality has also seriously compromised the financial sustainability of the metro,” he said.

On Odendaal’s letter, Sicwetsha questioned the “genuineness of the concerns highlighted in the letter and the motive behind it”, saying the provincial government had kept the portfolio committee on Cogta abreast with developments in the Bay.

“We are concerned that a letter addressed to the premier and requesting a response from the premier would be shared with the media.

“It would be unfortunate for members of the provincial legislature to use the situation in the metro for political point-scoring or agendas.”

The city was ordered in August by high court judge Irma Schoeman to fill the mayoral seat as soon as possible. However, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya is appealing the decision.

On Friday, Schoeman ordered council speaker Mafaya’s lawyers to file additional heads of argument to bolster their case before she could come to a decision.

HeraldLIVE