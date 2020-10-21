Bushiri, wife, second couple held for alleged money laundering

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks on Tuesday, while his wife Mary was arrested.

The Hawks, however, say Bushiri initially tried to “evade” its officers and then handed himself over in the presence of an “entourage of attorneys”.

In a statement, his Enlightened Christian Gathering church said the Hawks apparently told the couple’s lawyers that they wanted the pair to visit their offices at 11am on Tuesday to discuss a “certain investment with a company called Rising Estate”.

“As [Bushiri] and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the prophet's wife alone,” said Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

Bushiri, according to Nyondo, then went to Hawks offices to hand himself over.

“He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide by all that the law compels until all this war is done. As the matter is still under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further,” Nyondo said.