Big jump in Bay’s active Covid-19 cases blamed on irresponsible socialising

He said the school would have a matric dinner, with smaller groups and strict social distancing.

Walmer High School principal Lunga Dyani said he had no doubt his pupils would be attending parties.

“However, we are constantly telling them about the dangers of such parties. We have been trying our utmost to get them to adhere to regulations.”

He said they had already cancelled the matric farewell due to the virus.

“These pupils need to more cautious. They are out there partying and it could end in disaster.”

The provincial report revealed that Uitenhage had seen the biggest increase in positive cases in the past seven days, with 19 confirmed cases.

Riebeek College principal Kieran Stear said they had repeatedly warned pupils to stay away from parties and practise social distancing.

“If they had to miss an exam due to Covid-19 they would only be able to write again in June 2021. They would have messed up an entire year,” she said.

Uitenhage was followed by KwaNobuhle (16) along with New Brighton and Kwaford, with a combined 16 cases as well.

Solomon Mahlangu High School principal Mncedi Mtegnwana said he was unaware of any partying from his pupils.

“We don’t support any kind of gathering during this time. We have equipped them with the knowledge to stay safe.”

He said the school had also warned parents to ensure pupils were not attending parties.

“If these parties are happening, they would be outside the school environment where we have no control over it.”

Pillay, meanwhile, said: “A superspreader event could see up to 50 people infected and by the time we get all the results there would be a two-day gap with the virus spreading beyond our reach.”

Pillay said many of the isolation sites had been “decommissioned”, meaning the city would not be able to handle a surge.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Bay Stadium stopped being used as an isolation facility in August.

“We have to rely on people to self-isolate, which is not happening in the city. Human behaviour needs to change urgently.”

He said the number of Covid-19 cases remained steady.

“We are certainly not out of the woods by any means.”

Acting Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the increase was concerning.

He said it showed residents were dropping the ball while the fight against Covid-19 was far from over.

“A few weeks ago our active cases ranged about 220 and to see this jump is concerning.

“We do not doubt that social gatherings have been the biggest contributor to this jump. We have seen it in the province and nationally, how parties have now become the main spreader of Covid-19.”

Municipal disaster management head Shane Brown said Motherwell remained the hotspot in the city, followed by Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle and Kwazakhele.

“People are very active out there now. These numbers have jumped because there is too much socialising and no social distancing.

“People assume their friends or family members don’t have the virus and become careless, and this carelessness has seen several European countries enforcing lockdowns again and we do not want a stricter lockdown here.”

Ireland is the latest country to go back into lockdown as Europe battles a second wave.

Stricter measures have been put in place in many countries including Scotland, Italy and France.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Doctor Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital has started to carry out Covid-19 testing.

A truck has been stationed at the entrance of the hospital and will test those showing symptoms or if they have been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19.

