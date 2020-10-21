'Another breakthrough but no arrest': SA weighs in on latest development in Senzo Meyiwa case

The latest development in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has opened up old wounds among people online.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo. The shooting was an alleged botched armed robbery.

Over the years, there have been conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances around Meyiwa's death.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the police made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.

According to the report, the police found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer. The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

The report also stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed the prisoner believed to be linked to the late soccer player’s murder.