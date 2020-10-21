News

'Another breakthrough but no arrest': SA weighs in on latest development in Senzo Meyiwa case

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 21 October 2020
Six years after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, there has been little progress in solving the crime.
Six years after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, there has been little progress in solving the crime.
Image: Via Instagram

The latest development in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has opened up old wounds among people online.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo. The shooting was an alleged botched armed robbery.

Over the years, there have been conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances around Meyiwa's death.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the police made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.

According to the report, the police found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer. The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

The report also stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed the prisoner believed to be linked to the late soccer player’s murder.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a decision was yet to be made on whether to prosecute.

“I can confirm that the dockets in the Senzo Meyiwa case were received by the end of August 2020, and the NPA is finalising the decision,” said Mahanjana.

On Tuesday, Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso told TimesLIVE that despite receiving regular updates from the police, they were not aware of the latest reported developments in the case.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the police would communicate once there was a breakthrough in the case.

On social media, many weighed on the development, saying it was heartbreaking that years later justice had not been served. Here is what some people had to say:

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Covid grant & infrastructure: Ramaphosa outlines SA's economic recovery plan
#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...

Most Read

X