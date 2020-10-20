Senekal murder case witness received death threats

The police officer investigating the murder of a Paul Roux farm manager has told the court that one of the witnesses in the matter will need to be placed under a witness protection programme after she received death threats.

Capt Gerhardus Myburgh, who took to the stand on Tuesday morning in the bail hearing of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba, told the Senekal magistrate's court the witness was told she would not be alive by December.

Matlaletsa and Mahlamba are accused of murdering Brendin Horner on October 2.

Before the hearing resumed, Myburgh said he had received a call from the witness who told him she had received death threats over the weekend.

“Yesterday morning I received a call from the witness. She raised concern that she was in Phutaditjhaba for a funeral on Saturday and received threats that if she continued to give statements to police, her life would be in danger and she wouldn’t see December,” Myburgh told the court.