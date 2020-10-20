My dad feels like he's being treated unconstitutionally: Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma has come to the defence of his father, former president Jacob Zuma, amid growing calls for him to appear again before the state capture commission.

Speaking during a brief interview on SABC3 on Monday, Duduzane said his father felt he was unfairly treated after the commission's request for his bank statements, and those of his daughters.

“He is feeling like he being treated unconstitutionally,” Duduzane said.

Duduzane, who is in Dubai, said he would be travelling back to SA soon — and that he would make a big announcement. Asked if he was going start a political party, he laughed but did not dismiss the speculation.