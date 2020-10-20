Former JMPD officer sentenced for 2015 Bara taxi rank shooting

A former JMPD officer who shot at a fleeing taxi, injuring a woman, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, 24 months of which will be under correctional supervision.

Ex-constable Donald Nyiko Mpangela was found guilty of attempted murder by the Orlando magistrate's court earlier this year and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the matter was thoroughly investigated and all necessary information and evidence was gathered, leading to his conviction.

Cola said the incident occurred in 2015 as Johannesburg metro police officers were conducting an operation.

“As alleged, on October 1 2015, the JMPD officials were conducting an operation next to Bara taxi rank, checking the roadworthy status of the taxis,” she said.

“A certain taxi approached the police. The driver did not stop when stopped by the police officers and instead it sped off. A JMPD official, Donald Mpangela, shot at the fleeing taxi. Unfortunately, a woman who was seated in the back seat was shot in her back and taken to hospital for treatment.”

TimesLIVE