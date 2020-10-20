Environmental enforcement posts stand empty

Eastern Cape wildlife is under siege from poaching but one third of the posts in the provincial environment law enforcement directorate are vacant.

The figure was confirmed recently in the Eastern Cape legislature by provincial economic development, environment and tourism department head Mickey Mama.

She also admitted that 44% of the posts in the biodiversity and coastal management directorates were vacant.

Mama was responding to questions from DA MPL Jane Cowley on behalf of MEC Mlungisi Mvoko.

Though Mama did not give any timeframes in her response to Cowley on when the posts would be filled, she said the vacancies, which had previously been unfunded, had been budgeted for in the 2020/21 financial year with R6.1m set aside to fill them.

But Cowley said she was alarmed by the answers to her questions.

“With poachers targeting indigenous animals and plants, critical vacancies have not been filled.

"The lack of environmental law enforcement is undermining our economy.

“The wanton plundering by organised poaching syndicates has a devastating impact on the province’s natural heritage and poses a significant risk to the region’s unique biodiversity which is, among other things, a major driver of tourism.”

These natural resources had been put under even more strain in recent months, as worsening economic conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown drove people to subsistence poaching to survive, she said.

“It is therefore unthinkable that these vacancies would not be filled.”

Cowley said the vacant posts confirmed by Mama were part of the department’s organogram and were supported by an estimated R1.4m monthly budget.

“If these posts are not filled within the current financial year, there is a real danger that they could be reabsorbed.”

The vacancies strained the already overstretched conservation system, she said.

“They place additional strain on the men and women who are at the coalface in the fight against illegal poaching, hunting and fishing activities and who have to pick up the additional workload.

“These dedicated individuals are already thinly spread across the province, which is vast and requires fulltime monitoring despite the poor road infrastructure and extensive coastline.”

Cowley said on Monday she had written to Mvoko to urge him to prioritise filling all vacant funded posts within the current financial year, to enhance environmental compliance

“The sustainability of the Eastern Cape economy, and our efforts to create new opportunities for citizens, rely on the sound management of our natural resources for both current and future generations.”

In a written reply on September 23 to Cowley’s question regarding the number of vacancies, Mama provided tables which showed that, for compliance and enforcement, vacancies in the Sarah Baartman district were highest, at 57%.

In a second table for biodiversity conservation and coastal zone management, she showed that the vacancies were highest in Chris Hani district, at 63%.

Mama said annual recruitment plan figures had to be taken into account when assessing the situation.

“Whilst compliance and enforcement and biodiversity conservation and coastal zone management have current vacancy rates of 34% and 44% respectively, a total of 12 posts have been approved on the department’s 2020 annual recruitment plan.

“Once these posts have been filled, the vacancy rate will be reduced to 19% and 37% respectively.

“Vacant posts in these areas were previously unfunded and the department was able to allocate approximately R6.1m in the 2020/2021 financial year to fill these critical posts.

“Of the 12 posts, eight have been advertised and are in the recruitment process, with four posts still to be advertised.”

Further questions were put to provincial departmental spokesperson Ncedo Lisani on Monday but no response had been received at the time of going to print.

