Residents share the love for tourism

Word of mouth is worth its weight in gold and the #ShareTheBay competition showcased the city from a unique perspective.

This was said by Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair Shaun van Eck on Friday, at the #ShareTheBay ambassador awards at the Sun Boardwalk Alcove.

“Word of mouth is the new gold. The content entered into the competition will be invaluable for us,” he said.

The #ShareTheBay competition encouraged residents to explore their city after the hard lockdown and showcase all it had to offer on social media.

The competition ran throughout Tourism Month in September with each week having a specific theme, along with the categories of best artwork, picture and video.

“Our biggest asset is our locals and they stood up for this competition. If just 10 people tell someone about what the Bay offers they will then tell another 10 people.”

Van Eck promised to leave people speechless when the city’s township tourism development plan was released in the next 10 days.

“Our plan will be the market leader. It will be a privilege to be part of it.”