Heat wave set to peak today and tomorrow

By TimesLIVE - 19 October 2020
A heat wave is peaking in Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday. File image
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

With temperatures of 37ºC forecast for Pretoria and 34ºC for Johannesburg on Monday, the SA Weather Service has urged people to take precautions.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, although high temperatures are also forecast for the week.

The weather service has advised people to:

  • Stay hydrated with water.
  • Stay out of direct sunlight.
  • Limit physical outdoor activity between 11am and 3pm.

