And an education official resigns after being named in investigation
SIU eyeing ‘big fish’ in PPE tender corruption probe
A Bhisho “big fish” is on the radar of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as it makes significant headway in its investigations into alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Eastern Cape.
In a related development this week, Eastern Cape education department director of assets management, Nandipha Tembo, resigned from her post after being identified by the SIU as an official allegedly benefiting from Covid-19 procurement deals in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.