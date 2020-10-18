And an education official resigns after being named in investigation

SIU eyeing ‘big fish’ in PPE tender corruption probe

A Bhisho “big fish” is on the radar of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as it makes significant headway in its investigations into alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Eastern Cape.



In a related development this week, Eastern Cape education department director of assets management, Nandipha Tembo, resigned from her post after being identified by the SIU as an official allegedly benefiting from Covid-19 procurement deals in the province...

