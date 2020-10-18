Murdered former Bhisho boss withdrawn from fraud case
Slain former Eastern Cape social development head, Stanley Khanyile was mentioned for the last time as an accused in a fraud trial.
He was due in court on Friday, together with Durban businessman Poovandaren Chetty, and former chief director of the department, Vuyokazi Sangoni...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.