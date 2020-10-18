East London taxi driver says police wanted to kill him

Taxi driver Asiphe Tunywa, 28, says he is incredibly lucky to survive a hail of bullets fired at him by the police in East London last Monday evening.



Tunywa’s Suzuki taxi was hit by seven bullets while he was driving along Buffalo Street with his friends. Two of the bullets hit him in the legs...

