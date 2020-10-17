Limpopo police clerk bust for 'trying to bribe her way' to promotion

A police clerk who allegedly tried to bribe her way to a promotion ended up getting arrested and now faces suspension.

Mokwape Malatji, 50, an administrative clerk at the Ritavi police station in Limpopo, was caught allegedly trying to bribe a deputy provincial commissioner in exchange for promotion.

She was released on bail of R1,000 by the Mankweng magistrate's court on Monday and was served with a notice of suspension by her employer on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Malatji had allegedly sent text messages to a major-general and then offered to pay a bribe in exchange for promotion.