Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt

The high court in Pretoria issued a final liquidation order against a company belonging to Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize (formerly Mpisane) this week.

The application was brought by the SA Revenue Service for outstanding debts totalling about R204m.

Sars welcomed the judgment against Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance and Transport Service, which it said affirmed its right to liquidate a taxpayer where an assessment is under appeal.

Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance & Transport was provisionally placed in liquidation in 2018, till the court on Wednesday then issued a final liquidation order against the company, which it appealed.