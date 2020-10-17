Cogta slams Emfuleni municipality as 'dysfunctional' as millions go missing

Emfuleni Local Municipality is dysfunctional and showing no signs of improving.

This is the view of parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) which on Friday blasted the municipality for its lack of procurement oversight and failed financial controls.

“It is extremely disheartening to realise that the lives of the people of the area are being affected negatively as a result of lack of both political will and administrative inclination to serve the people,” said committee chairperson Faith Muthambi in a statement.

Internal divisions, failure to investigate irregular expenditure in the previous financial year and a lack of accountability among senior managers were just some of the problems noted by the committee.

The municipality, which sprawls along the north bank of the Vaal river near Vereeniging, is one of Gauteng’s most densely populated areas, with Sebokeng, Evaton, Sharpeville and Boipatong townships lying within its boundaries.

Emfuleni’s troubles deepened this week after its bank account was blocked and attached by the court after it failed to pay a Chinese company contracted to install smart water and electricity meters.