PE Jazz club owner Lunga Magxaka dies

Nelson Mandela Bay jazz club owner and Concerned Township Licensed Liquor Traders chair Lunga Magxaka, died on Thursday after a short illness.

Associate and friend Xhanti Lamani confirmed Magxaka’s death on Friday morning.

According to a family friend, who asked not be named, Magxaka succumbed to Covid-19 while in quarantine at his home.

Magxaka was the owner of Lunga’s Jazz Club in Zwide.

Nafcoc regional secretary-general Qiqa Mpetsheni said he had known Magxaka for a couple of months, and that his death was a huge loss.

He said the businessman had had a vision of growing the township economy and a passion for growing township liquor traders.

“We have lost a great man with unique leadership skills, a big visionary, and Nafcoc was still looking forward to working with him in developing black businesses,” Mpetsheni said.

He said Magxaka had been instrumental in developing the relationship with Nafcoc and township liquor traders.

“Magxaka was patient and very influential. He will leave a huge mark behind,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Bay council members also paid tribute to Magxaka and extended their condolences to his family during a council meeting on Friday morning.

UDM councillor, Mongameli Bobani, said: “As the UDM we’re told Lunga has succumbed to Covid-19.

“We pass our condolences to the family of Lunga.”

Speaking in council, DA leader, Nqaba Bhanga described Magxaka as a nation builder..

“He wanted to promote the township economy. We’ll miss a developer and entertainer,” Bhanga said.

“The creative industry is saddened by his passing.

“Today we can stand up in council for the liberation he fought for.

“Together with Thobile Mhlahlo, they committed their lives to promoting jazz in the metro.”

ANC councillor Litho Suka said they were saddened by Magxaka’s death.

“His untimely death sent shock waves in the metro, he was soft-spoken [but] always had a say.

“He was an astute businessman and many people visited his club,” he said.

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara said: “He was one of our own.

“We know him as a socialist, a businessman, a sportsman, and an activist.

“It’s very unfortunate to hear of his death.”

He said Magxaka’s family must put their faith in God.

In a statement released on Friday, ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi described Magxaka as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

“We bid farewell to a gentle soul and a formidable entrepreneur whose remarkable legacy will endure long after all of us are gone,” it read.