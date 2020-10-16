LIVE | Rocks and bottles fly in Senekal amidst tense stand-off between EFF supporters and farmers

October 16 2020 - 12:07

Animal or human? Bloodied clothing found in home of Horner murder accused

Bloodstains on clothing found in the home of one of the men implicated in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner were in the spotlight at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, who is applying for bail, told the court that bloodstains found on his pants had come from an animal slaughtered in September.

He said he had been at a local event where he helped with the slaughtering of an animal.