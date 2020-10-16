LIVE | Rocks and bottles fly in Senekal amidst tense stand-off between EFF supporters and farmers
October 16 2020 - 12:07
Animal or human? Bloodied clothing found in home of Horner murder accused
Bloodstains on clothing found in the home of one of the men implicated in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner were in the spotlight at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday.
Sekwetje Mahlamba, who is applying for bail, told the court that bloodstains found on his pants had come from an animal slaughtered in September.
He said he had been at a local event where he helped with the slaughtering of an animal.
October 16 2020 - 11:37
Brendin Horner trial witnesses' identities must be shielded, says state
Only closing arguments by the legal teams and delivery of judgment may be broadcast in the trial of two men in connection with the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.
TV cameras and photographers will be allowed in the courtroom during the adjournment.
This is after the prosecution asked for the case to be heard in camera, despite lawyers for Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa signalling they have no problem with the media having access to the court.
October 16 2020 - 10:59
Rocks and bottles fly in Senekal amidst a tense stand-off between EFF supporters and farmers
EFF supporters, who have now gathered in the main road of Senekal threw rocks and empty beer bottles and rocks at bikers who attempted to pass.
Police nyalas and armed police officers remain on high alert.
Earlier, EFF supporters shouted “shoot, shoot, shoot,” during a tense stand-off between farmers, bikers and community.
EFF supporters are now singing in the main road.
EFF supporters are carrying golf clubs, sticks and knop kieries.
A police bakkie separates the two groups
Rocks and bottles fly in #Senekal following a tense stand-off between EFF supporters, farmers, bikers and community members. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/E4CVsOcC4d— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 10:48
He's innocent, says girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect
The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused Skwetja Mahlamba has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the night farm manager Brendin Horner was murdered.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday, ahead of the trial resuming on Friday, Maleqhoa Sithole, said she was with him on the night that he was alleged to have murdered Horner along with co-accused Sekola Piet Matlaletsa.
October 16 2020 - 10:26
“Shoot, shoot, shoot”: EFF supporters chant at farmers and community members in Senekal
“Shoot, shoot, shoot,” EFF supporters chant at farmers and community members in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/L9mzmJje75— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 10:17
Malema to address supporters in Senekal at noon
EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema will address the crowd at 12pm today. @TimesLIVE— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 10:03
“If they dare provoke us, we will show them who we are. We are not scared of those Afrikaner boys,”: Shivambu
“There must not be any boer who did what they did last week. If they try that, they will know who we are today,” @FloydShivambu in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/MmEC4ID2Y1— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
“If they dare provoke us, we will show them who we are. We are not scared of those Afrikaner boys,” EFF deputy leader @FloydShivambu tells supporters in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/pom6BeZxkS— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 09:56
EFF leaders and members break in song ahead of Malema's speech
The EFF’s @MbuyiseniNdlozi leads supporters in song in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/257Zo7kRPI— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
Scenes from the EFF’s gathering in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/82Nc0YYaVc— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 09:30
Malema touches down in Senekal
The Commander-in-Chief and President @Julius_S_Malema with the leadership of the EFF have arrived at the Senekal Magistrate Court.#EFFinSenekal pic.twitter.com/9z22NeZV6s— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 16, 2020
EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema have arrived in #Senekal. #Senekalprotest @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/43oJijAQfN— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
“Juju, Juju,” EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema arrives to loud cheers in #Senekal. #Senekalprotest @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/LdCa0FW3ln— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
EFF leaders in #Senekal @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/w0JOUA0gXO— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 09:11
Farmers and members of the Senekal community gather outside Senekal magistrate's court
Farmers and members of the public have gathered at a field outside a coffee shop in #Senekal. #Senekalprotest @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jvhBnvkzva— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 09:06
'Fighter are ready to face racists head on': EFF
Fighter are ready to face racists head on.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 16, 2020
No Retreat. No Surrender. Victory is Certain. #EFFinSenekal pic.twitter.com/XDCVRBzoCs
October 16 2020 - 08:47
ANC supporters have now also arrived in Senekal.
ANC supporters have now also arrived in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/CoZyCPN90h— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 08:36
There is no ANC supporters in sight
There is no ANC supporters in sight. #Senekal @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/CwNdrn1Obp— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 08:13
'Rather die to a man than let the enemy pass. Let's go': Malema ahead of EFF protest in Senekal
Peter Ramoshoana Mokaba once said,” Rather die to a man than let the enemy pass”. Let's go...— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 08:12
Sea of red has descended in Senekal as two accused of killing farm manager appear in court
More EFF supporters arriving in #Senekal. #Senekalprotest @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/6xWxyvhuHM— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
We are not step-children in this country; white arrogance has no place in our democracy.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 16, 2020
Fighters in Senekal are here to ensure that the white minority respects state institutions and the rule of law. #EFFinSenekal pic.twitter.com/Dm7m1tTLuA
EFF supporters have now moved closer to the stage in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/r2dLsWDi40— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 08:11
Cops encircle Senekal as EFF and farmers gather before Horner trial
Road blocks and tight security encompassed Senekal, in the Free State, on Friday before the appearance of two men alleged to have killed farm manager Brendin Horner.
On the outskirts of the small farming town, police officers stopped and searched vehicles for weapons, ordering motorists out of cars as they did thorough checks.
Busses carrying EFF supporters clad in the party's red regalia were parked a short distance from the court.
A police helicopter hovered nearby. #Senekal @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/qZynLrSReQ— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
The EFF have arrived in #Senekal. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Wdt4lT00tz— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
The road leading to #Senekal Magistrate’s Court has been barricaded with police tape and nyalas. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/GrPnZ47i5r— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) October 16, 2020
October 16 2020 - 08:08
'Just don't push us': 8 explosive quotes from Julius Malema on Senekal protest
EFF leader Julius Malema's stance on the violent protests in Senekal, Free State, has received mixed reactions in the past week from the public and politicians, some of whom have accused him of inciting public violence.
The unrest followed the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner, allegedly by two men who appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday last week. Their matter was postponed to Friday while they remain in police custody.
A police van was set alight and court property was damaged as protesters demanded entry into the holding cells.
October 16 2020 - 08:00
'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to descend upon the Senekal magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.
This is ahead of the second appearance of two men, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa alleged to have brutally murdered 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner on October 1.
