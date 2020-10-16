Can Cyril’s plan rescue SA?

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomed the recovery plan.

“It inspires hope that our economy will bounce back.

“We just need to ensure the agility, efficiency and effectiveness of the state in response to the plan.

“We agree that the expansionary fiscal approach is what we need to stimulate the economy of the country.”

But economics professor Charles Wait and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were not convinced.

Wait said he believed the 800,000 jobs figure was ambitious and would be for people who were largely unemployable anywhere else as they lacked skills.

“I took it to be low-skilled jobs and not people that are being skilled for the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

Wait said the push to spend R100bn to help create the jobs was correct in theory.

“It is better than simply dishing out grants.”

However, he warned that the infrastructure projects would need to be closely monitored on who was employed.

“If you bring people from Sutterheim to Port Elizabeth there will be friction. They won’t be welcomed in the city. He will be obliged to employ local people.”

He doubted that Ramaphosa would be able to keep the projects away from political interference.

Holomisa described the plan as yet another promise by the state, saying even former president Thabo Mbeki had failed to eradicate the bucket system and mud schools in the Eastern Cape as he had promised.

He also questioned where the money would be coming from.

“To be honest I don’t trust these people,” he said.

“Just the other day they were telling us there is no money hence they went to the IMF to borrow money for Covid-19.

“But the way Cyril was speaking you would swear we have billions stuck somewhere.

“One would have to wait for the National Treasury to come up with time frames and where the money will be coming from because for now this is just talk, talk.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhitha Mona said the 800,000 promised jobs would offer short-term relief, which might not necessarily translate into medium to long-term solutions for unemployment and underemployment.

“More detail is needed to understand how these short-term economic measures would be used as a springboard for sustainable economic growth.

“While no single initiative or economic sector can or should be relied upon to sustainably resolve SA’s pervasive structural unemployment, the chamber supports the call for massive infrastructure development and re-industrialisation to be the cornerstones of the country’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan.”

Ramaphosa also promised to address SA’s energy crisis in two years.

He said the government would be accelerating the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan to provide a substantial increase in the contribution of renewable energy sources, battery storage and gas technology.

This should bring about 11,800MW of new generation capacity into the system by 2022.

More than half of that energy would be generated from renewable sources, he said.

“We are taking further steps to enable power generation for own use,” Ramaphosa said.

Wait said the Bay at least looked likely to benefit from Ramaphosa’s energy security promise.

“Our local situation with constant outages not linked to load-shedding would surely benefit.”

Mona said that during the medium term, energy security in SA was possible if the regulatory framework was adapted to rapidly facilitate new generation projects.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said Ramaphosa’s speech was full of jargon, and at times turgid.

“Most importantly, President Cyril Ramaphosa did not close the credibility gap between promised reform and absent action.

“He needed to show exactly how, and when, the promised reforms would be achieved.”

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla agreed with Ramaphosa that the economic crisis needed all social partners to work together to rebuild the economy.

“More work is needed and in particular as to what the private sector is going to do to prevent retrenchments and to ramp up jobs.”

Mona said the ease of doing business in any country was a critical component of investment promotion.

“It would therefore be prudent for the government to foster faster economic growth by ensuring that the basics are in place, thus creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“In essence, a thriving private sector is what drives sustainable job creation.”

Turning to the tourism sector which has been devastated by the lockdown, Ramaphosa said to support the industry over this peak tourism season, the government would shortly be publishing an expanded list of countries from where resumption of international travel would be permitted, which would be supported by targeted marketing in partnership with the private sector.

He also announced that the special R350 Covid grant had been extended.

“We will ... be extending the special Covid-19 grant by a further three months‚” he said.

“This will maintain a temporary expansion of social protection and allow the labour market sufficient time to recover.”

Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan comes two weeks after the Bay council passed its own plan to reboot the regional economy.

Council approved a budget of R30m while the Bay CFO Selwyn Thys on Wednesday said R15m was reserved in the budget.

The city’s recovery plan wants to offer tax and rates incentives for big businesses, assist distressed firms to access debt-relief from banks and speeding up the development of catalytic projects.

— Additional reporting by Bekezela Phakathi and Linda Ensor

