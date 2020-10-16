Bloemendal school to open R120m literacy centre
Astra Primary will offer special programme for pupils to hone their reading skills
The Astra Primary School in Bloemendal will soon boast a R120m literacy centre and library that will form the cornerstone of a literacy programme aimed at teaching foundation-phase pupils between five and nine years old.
Co-funded by United Through Sport, Masinyusane and Breadline Africa, the programme also aims to create a passion for reading in older children at the school by offering stimulating activities linked to the library programme...
