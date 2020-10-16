Abader gets ‘bullet through head’ threat after assault case withdrawn
A death threat in which an unidentified person claims to have been hired to shoot Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader is being investigated by the police.
The threat was made days after a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was provisionally withdrawn against Abader, 33, who had been accused of beating his girlfriend at the time, Josca Human...
