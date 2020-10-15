SA will push ahead with NHI as country emerges from pandemic: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has promised an aggressive “catch-up” drive to restore community health services and persuade people to seek health care as the country emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a webinar to mark the start of the seventh annual Rotary Family Health Day outreach programme, Mkhize said it was imperative that SA did not squander any gains made during the pandemic.

“We are aware that, due to the combination of lockdown regulations and the fear of contracting Covid-19 in [health] facilities, our people shied away from seeking what may have been deemed to be non-urgent or non-essential health services,” he said.

HIV testing dropped by 46% while countrywide screening for TB fell 9% for adults and 14% for children as fearful people stayed away from hospitals and clinics.