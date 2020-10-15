‘Rape accused gave me R9 for transport, told me to run for my life’
A young woman has told the Port Elizabeth High Court that after she was raped, her alleged assailant gave her R9 for transport and told her that if she did not want to be killed she should run for her life.
The allegations emerged on Wednesday when the 23-year-old testified against Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, who is accused of multiple rapes — charges he has denied. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.