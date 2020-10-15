‘Rape accused gave me R9 for transport, told me to run for my life’

PREMIUM

A young woman has told the Port Elizabeth High Court that after she was raped, her alleged assailant gave her R9 for transport and told her that if she did not want to be killed she should run for her life.



The allegations emerged on Wednesday when the 23-year-old testified against Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, who is accused of multiple rapes — charges he has denied. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.