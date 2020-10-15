R350 'Covid grant' to be offered for an extra three months: Ramaphosa

The government has decided that the special R350 Covid-19 social grant will be offered for another three months as part of a new economic plan to tackle the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement in parliament on Thursday, when he presented the “economic reconstruction and recovery plan”.

“We will ... be extending the special Covid-19 grant by a further three months. This will maintain a temporary expansion of social protection and allow the labour market sufficient time to recover,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the Covid-19 social grant, which was introduced six months ago, had so far provided additional support to about 17 million citizens from poor households.