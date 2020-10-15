No water, transport bungle sees bail bid by accused cop in Nateniël Julies murder postponed

An attempt by Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo, one of the three suspects involved in the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies, to be released on bail based on “new facts” was halted on Thursday.

Netshiongolo had made the application to the Protea magistrate's court and was due to appear on Thursday, but various factors meant the hearing couldn't take place.

Firstly, the court did not have running water, forcing it to close earlier than normal. Then, Netshiongolo had changed his legal representation, which meant his new attorney was not ready to proceed. Also, Netshiongolo was not present in court on Thursday because of miscommunication between the correctional services department and the prosecution, which meant he was not transported from prison to court.

Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Netshiongolo were denied bail on September 28 in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Julies.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.