Metro snubs help from Nelson Mandela Bay business
Efforts to help fight water crisis frustrated by city, says industry in Bay
Despite grappling with a devastating drought and major water leaks crisis, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has frustrated efforts by big business to lend a hand.
It emerged this week that SA Breweries (SAB) has been trying for two years to discuss new water meter technology with the city to help reduce leaks and water pressure at the plant to no avail...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.