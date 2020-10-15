Metro snubs help from Nelson Mandela Bay business

Efforts to help fight water crisis frustrated by city, says industry in Bay

Despite grappling with a devastating drought and major water leaks crisis, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has frustrated efforts by big business to lend a hand.



It emerged this week that SA Breweries (SAB) has been trying for two years to discuss new water meter technology with the city to help reduce leaks and water pressure at the plant to no avail...

