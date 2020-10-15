Malema says visit to Senekal will be peaceful, but EFF will defend itself if attacked

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party’s visit to Senekal, in the Free State, will be peaceful - but if attacked, they will defend themselves.

“We will go there peacefully. If there is going to be any killing, let it happen ... We will defend ourselves with our bodies. You think we will give them roses?” Malema said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

While he initially refused to reveal his party’s so-called defence strategy, Malema told news anchor Xoli Mngambi that defence did not mean using a gun.

“You don’t know if I have black belt. Self-defence is not a gun. I will defend myself. The constitution allows it,” he said.

Malema’s visit to Senekal on Friday coincides with the appearance of the two men accused of the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.