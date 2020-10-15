Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya suspended after arrest

Deputy police national commissioner for human resource management, Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, is contesting a suspension notice after her arrest on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.

The high-ranking officer was allegedly involved in fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.

TimesLIVE has seen the notice of suspension documents and received a confirmation from an anonymous source, who said: “She is suspended. Another deputy is being appointed in her place.”

In the notice, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said: “You are hereby notified that your suspension transfer under the regulation 10(1) of the SAPS discipline regulations, 2016, will be considered on the grounds that you allegedly committed serious misconduct.

“You are entitled to submit written representations regarding the possible suspension or temporary transfer.”