Angelo Agrizzi says he'll appeal court's decision to deny him bail

A day after the Palm Ridge magistrate's court denied bail to Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa COO's lawyers have filed an application to appeal the decision.

Magistrate Phillip Venter denied bail on Wednesday to the Bosasa whistle-blower who has been charged with corruption.

Agrizzi was formally joined in the case with his co-accused, ANC MP Vincent Smith, who is charged with corruption and fraud.

The corruption charge relates to gratifications Agrizzi allegedly gave to Smith in exchange for the use of the MP's political influence to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting correctional services department officials who awarded contracts worth billions to Bosasa.