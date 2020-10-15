Angelo Agrizzi denied bail after court hears he failed to disclose offshore investments

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was denied bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he made his first appearance on a charge of corruption.

The charge is related to gratifications Agrizzi allegedly gave to former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via a Euroblitz bank account.

These gratifications were allegedly in exchange for the use of Smith's political influence as a ruling party MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the correctional services department who had awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions of rand.

Smith's case was postponed until December 3.

The state had opposed bail for Agrizzi, arguing that he had failed to disclose the extent of his assets in SA and offshore.