Already released ex-cop loses bid for lighter sentence

PREMIUM

Disgraced former police detective Alicia Beeming, who pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice and was sentenced to four years behind bars, lost her bid to appeal against her sentence in the Makhanda high court this week.



Beeming, 36, who was stationed at the police’s anti-gang unit, pleaded guilty in August 2017 to harbouring a known gangster while he was actively being investigated by the team she worked for...

