Taxi driver guilty of raping 14-year-old passenger in front of siblings

A taxi driver in Nelson Mandela Bay has been found guilty of raping his 14-year-old passenger in front of her two younger siblings.

Mongameli Jojo, 34, will be sentenced in November.

The Port Elizabeth Regional Court heard how, on March 24 2016, the teenage girl and her siblings, aged just three and four at the time, had taken a taxi from their mother’s house to their grandmother’s home nearby.

Instead of taking them to their destination, Jojo drove to a cemetery, where he raped the young girl in the vehicle in front of her two distraught siblings.

He then robbed the girl of her sneakers and threatened to shoot her, though he did not produce a firearm.

The incident occurred at about 2pm.

The children were later dropped off at their grandmother’s house.

The case was postponed to November 26 for a pre-sentence report and a victim impact statement ahead of sentencing.

Jojo has been in custody since March 2016.

